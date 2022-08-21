Napoli confirmed on Saturday that they had signed Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo, the third transfer completed by the Serie A club in as many days.
In a statement Napoli said that they had brought in the 22-year-old Italy international “on loan with an obligation to buy”, effectively making it a permanent transfer to southern Italy’s biggest club.
Napoli did not reveal the details of the deal.
However, according to widespread reports in Italian media, the two clubs agreed to a five million euro loan plus a further 25 million euros to be paid over three years after the move is officially made permanent next summer.
