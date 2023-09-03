A squad of 29 players has been selected by coach Blagoja Milevski as North Macedonia gear up their preparations towards their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers including an away tie in Malta.

Milevski’s selection face Malta on September 12 at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali, three days after hosting Italy on Luciano Spalletti’s in charge of the European champions.

Former Spalletti player Elif Elmas, who is on the books of the Italian champions, is included in the provisional squad together with another Italy-based player in Ilija Nestorovski who plies his trade at Ascoli.

