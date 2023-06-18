Italy sealed a third-place finish in the Nations League finals on Sunday, with a 3-2 win over disappointed hosts the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side started the week determined to win their first trophy since 1988’s European Championship but they fell short on home territory in both matches, losing the semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday.

Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi struck first half goals for Euro 2020 winners Italy in Enschede as the Netherlands started slowly.

