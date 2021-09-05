Italy broke the world record for the longest unbeaten run in international football with a goalless draw at Switzerland on Sunday, while Germany got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track by thrashing Armenia 6-0.

European champions Italy should have taken all three points, but Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Jorginho’s second-half penalty.

“The ball didn’t want to go into the goal,” Italian coach Roberto Mancini told RAI.

