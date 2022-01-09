Italy international Lorenzo Insigne has signed a four-year deal to join Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC from Napoli on July 1, the Canadian club announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old forward and Napoli captain will move in the middle of the MLS season after his contract expires with the Serie A side in June.

Insigne helped Italy win last year’s European Championship title, the Azzurri winning 3-2 in a penalty shootout over England.

“This is a historic and exciting day for our club,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said. “Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career.

