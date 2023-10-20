Air Malta flights to Milan and Naples on Friday are being delayed because of a general strike, the airline said.

Italy is braced for a long-planned 24-hour general strike on Friday, expected to be one of the more disruptive strikes of the season.

It was called jointly by four of Italy’s major trade unions and will affect both public and private transport operators.

Air Malta said flight KM624 from Malta to Milan Linate will now depart at 4pm. KM625 from Milan Linate to Malta will depart at 6.40pm.

KM674 from Malta to Naples will depart at 7.30am on Saturday and KM675 from Naples to Malta will depart at 9.30am, also on Saturday.

Air Malta said customers booked on these flights have been automatically confirmed on the revised itinerary.

However, they have the option to either rebook to travel on an alternative flight by contacting the Air Malta customer service centre on +356 2166 2211 between 8am and 8pm or to receive a full ticket refund. Those opting for the latter option, should email Air Malta here.

For any flights booked through a travel agent, customers should contact their travel agent who can submit a refund request on their behalf.

Air Malta apologised for the inconvenience.