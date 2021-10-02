Italian striker Ciro Immobile on Saturday ruled himself out of next week’s Nations League finals due to a thigh injury.

Immobile, the leading scorer in Serie A this season, suffered the injury in Lazio’s 2-0 Europa League victory over Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

He will also miss Lazio’s Serie A game on Sunday.

“Sorry for not being able to be in the match against Bologna and sorry for not being able to respond to coach Roberto Mancini’s call for the Nations League finals,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta