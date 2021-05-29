Italy began their Euro 2020 preparations in simple style on Friday as a second-string team hammered minnows San Marino 7-0 in a game controlled by Maltese referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.
Roberto Mancini’s revived side are one of the dark horses for this summer’s delayed European Championship and had a predictably easy time against their lowly neighbours.
An experimental line-up went for the jugular in an attempt to make the final 26-man squad for the Euro which Mancini needs to select by June 1.
