Updated

Italy has not yet decided whether to close schools and universities over the novel coronavirus, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Tuesday, after ANSA and other Italian agencies said they will be shut until mid-March.

Azzolina came out of a government meeting where new measures were being discussed by top ministers to explain that a final ruling on schools and universities will come "in the next hours".

Italian news agencies had earlier cited government sources as saying the country was closing all schools and universities from Thursday until mid-March to help curb the spread of the virus.

The measure was one of several being considered by the government at a meeting on Wednesday to combat COVID-19, which has killed 79 people in Italy and infected more than 2,500, the most in Europe.

Cases have so far been mainly in the country's Northern region.