Italy's prime minister has signed a decree to enforce a nationwide night curfew from 10pm on Thursday to stop the resurgence of coronavirus, media reported.
Giuseppe Conte was expected to detail other anti-virus measures, such as shutting shopping centres, which will remain in force until December 3.
The reports say that Italy's 20 regions will be classed with a three-tier system - red, orange and green - with the red states facing the most restrictive measures.
The curfew will run from 10pm until 5am across the country.
The regionalised approach means Conte's government is resisting a blanket nationwide lockdown approach, which has been adopted by countries including France, Ireland and England.
Over the last week, Italy has been hit by a series of fairly small but sometimes violent demonstrations in cities against previously announced shutdown measures, such as the closure of bars and restaurants.
