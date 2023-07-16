A first-half goal by Michael Kayode was enough to hand Italy their second U-19’s European title at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali, on Sunday.

The Azzurrini managed to fend off one of the tournament favourites, Portugal, scoring an early goal and keeping their opponents – who had scored a staggering 14 goals in just 4 games before the final – at bay for the rest of the game.

Italy, who have won their first title in 20 years, have now joined Germany with two triumphs while Portugal remains with one – in 2018 vs Italy.

For this final – their sixth, Portugal coach Joaquim Milheiro fielded a strong and offensive-minded formation, captained by highly-rated Hugo Felix – brother of Atletico Madrid’s Joao.

Italy, on their part, welcomed the return of Paris Saint-Germain’s newly-signed Cher Ndour at the heart of the midfield after serving a one-match ban in the semi-finals.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...