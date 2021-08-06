Italy produced a stunning performance to win the men’s 4×100 metres relay Olympic title for the first time in their history on Friday with a national record of 37.50sec.

Britain’s men made up for a poor series of performances in the individual sprints by taking silver in 37.51sec while Canada won bronze in 37.70sec.

Italy’s victory gave their surprise 100m individual champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs his second gold of the Games.

