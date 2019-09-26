Italy women's national team coach Milena Bertolini has called up a strong 23-player squad as the Azzurre will face Malta in their third Women's Euro 2021 qualifier.

The game will be played on Friday, October 4 at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 17.30).

Following their appointment against the Maltese side, the Italians will travel back to Italy as they will host Bosnia-Herzegovina on October 8, at the Stadio Renzo Barbera of Palermo.

Italy won their opening two qualifications against Israel (3-2) and Georgia (1-0) while Malta suffered defeats to Denmark and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Last summer, Italy were the surprise package of the 2019 Women's World Cup in their first appearance since 1999, Bertolini's clan reached the quarter-finals beating the likes of heavyweights Australia and China in the process.

For this game, Bertolini selected most of the players who have been part of the France expedition including goalkeeper Laura Giuliani, skipper Sara Gama and Martina Rosucci who all play for Serie A champions Juventus.

Roma captain Elisa Bartoli is also included together with Valentina Giacinti, skipper of Milan and veteran forward Daniela Sabatino who joined Sassuolo from Milan during the summer. Newly-formed Inter have also two representatives in Gloria Marinelli and Stefania Tarenzi.

Moreover, she handed a first call-up to Roma's midfielder Giada Greggi who represented Italy in the U-15's, U-17's and U-19's categories.

Italy squad:

Goalkeeper: Laura Giuliani (Juventus), Francesca Durante (Fiorentina Women), Rachele Baldi (Empoli Ladies).



Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (AS Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Laura Fusetti (AC Milan), Sara Gama (Juventus), Alia Guagni (Fiorentina Women), Elena Linari (Atletico Madrid), Linda Tucceri Cimini (AC Milan).



Midfielders: Valentina Bergamaschi (AC Milan), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (AS Roma), Benedetta Glionna (Hellas Verona), Giada Greggi (AS Roma), Gloria Marinelli (FC Inter), Martina Rosucci (Juventus), Annamaria Serturini (AS Roma).



Forwards: Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (AC Milan), Daniela Sabatino (Sassuolo), Stefania Tarenzi (FC Inter).