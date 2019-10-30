Italy women's national team coach Milena Bertolini has selected her 23-player squad as the Azzurre are set to host Georgia and Malta in their upcoming Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers.

On November 8, they will take on Georgia in Benevento before facing Mark Gatt's side five days later at Castel di Sangro, in Abruzzo (kick-off: 2.15pm).

Bertolini named 21 of the 23 players who were previously selected for the Malta game, which the Italians won thanks to two late goals from Elisa Bartoli and Cristiana Girelli at the Centenary Stadium.

The two new faces into the Italian side are goalkeeper Roberta Aprile who is on the books of Inter and Juventus midfielder Arianna Caruso.

Caruso, together with seven other members of the Italy national team are at the back of the Italian Super Cup triumph after Juventus defeated Fiorentina 2-0, last weekend.

Italy won their opening two qualifications against Israel (3-2) and Georgia (1-0) before beating Malta (2-0) and Bosnia-Herzegovina (2-0) in their latest preliminary games.

Italy squad:

Goalkeeper: Laura Giuliani (Juventus), Rachele Baldi (Empoli Ladies), Roberta Aprile (Inter).

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Laura Fusetti (Milan), Sara Gama (Juventus), Alia Guagni (Fiorentina Women), Elena Linari (Atletico Madrid), Linda Tucceri Cimini (Milan).

Midfielders: Valentina Bergamaschi (Milan), Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Benedetta Glionna (Hellas Verona), Giada Greggi (Roma), Gloria Marinelli (Inter), Martina Rosucci (Juventus).

Forwards: Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Daniela Sabatino (Sassuolo), Stefania Tarenzi (Inter).