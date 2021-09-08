Impressive Italy eased past Lithuania 5-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Wednesday to extend their record unbeaten run to 37.

Roberto Mancini’s European champions became the first Italian side to reach the half-hour mark four goals to the good.

Juventus’s young Everton recruit Moise Kean got the Group C leaders off the mark early, pouncing on a sloppy back-pass by Arvydas Novikovas to his keeper Ernestas Setkus.

