Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli’s “condition is stable” following his collapse after stage one of the Tour of Catalunya in Spain, his team said on Monday.

Bahrain Victorious rider Colbrelli lost consciousness after finishing second behind Australian Michael Matthews following an intense up-hill sprint finish.

The reigning European road race champion was given emergency CPR at the finish line in the coastal town of Sant Feliu de Guixols and taken to hospital in nearby Girona.

“Following the sprint on stage one… Sonny Colbrelli fell unconscious,” Bahrain Victorious said in a statement.

