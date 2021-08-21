Alessandro Florenzi has completed his move to AC Milan on a season-long loan from Roma, the seven-time European champions announced on Saturday.

In a statement, Milan said that the 30-year-old “was joining the rossonero club until June 30, 2022”.

Italian media put the cost of the loan deal at one million euros, with an option to make the move permanent after one year estimated at 4.5 million euros.

Florenzi was part of the Italy squad which won Euro 2020 and has played 45 times for the Azzurri.

