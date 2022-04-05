Alessandro Florenzi’s season is at risk after Milan announced on Tuesday that the Italy full-back would undergo knee surgery.

In a statement the Serie A leaders said that Florenzi would go under the knife in Rome on Wednesday to repair damage to a meniscus in his left knee picked up during his team’s goalless draw with Bologna on Monday night.

That stalemate left Milan just one point ahead of Napoli and four in front of reigning champions Inter Milan, who however have a game in hand.

