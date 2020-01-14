As part of the Magic Box series, the Italian Cultural Institute is organising a presentation titled Alla scoperta di Lecce e della Puglia.

Chiara Garrisi, Magic Box guest for this month, will talk about the art, history, traditions and geology of this southern region of Italy.

Puglia includes two peninsulas: Gargano and Salento. One of the most beautiful cities in Puglia is Lecce which, just like Valletta, is famous for its Baroque architecture.

Garrisi has a degree in political science and a passion for history and art.

The talk will be held today at 6.30pm at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta. There will be a glass of wine and some treats at the end of the presentation. Everybody is welcome and entrance is free.