Moise Kean will be the final piece of Juventus’ post-Cristiano Ronaldo attack after the Italy forward completed his move from Everton on Tuesday.

Kean, 21, returns to the club where he began his professional career as an academy graduate on a two-year loan which will then turn into a permanent sale for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($23.6 million), subject to certain conditions being met.

“Moise is back and he joins us on loan,” Juventus said on its Twitter account.

Juventus announced the move while also officially confirming the departure of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who will join his former club Manchester United.

