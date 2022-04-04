Manuel Locatelli will be out for nearly a month after injuring his right knee during Juventus’ 1-0 home defeat by Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Monday.

In a statement, Juve said that Italy midfielder Locatelli’s “recovery time is estimated to be about four weeks” following damage to his medial collateral ligament which forced him off the field in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Turin.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said after the match that Locatelli would be on the sidelines for 20 days.

The 24-year-old joined Juve from Sassuolo in the summer after playing a role in Italy’s triumph at Euro 2020, and has since scored three times in 29 Serie A appearances.

