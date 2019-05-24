Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini denied Wednesday receiving any money in funding from Russian investors, following allegations one of his close aides had held secret meetings in Moscow to that end.

"I have sued in the past, I will do it again today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Salvini said in a statement following the release by news website BuzzFeed of what it said was a transcript of covert talks in Russia.

"Never taken a ruble, a euro, a dollar or a litre of vodka in financing from Russia," said Salvini, head of the powerful far-right League party.

BuzzFeed identified the aide as Gianluca Savoini and said the October 18 meeting - just over six months before the European elections - was the latest evidence of collusion between Moscow and far-right European populist movements.

According to the transcript, the talks at a hotel in Moscow centred on a possible deal involving a Russian oil company selling around three million metric tons of fuel to Italian oil giant Eni over a year, with a value of around $1.5 billion.

The six men present - Savoini and two other Italians, plus three unidentified Russians - discussed funnelling money from the deal into the League's coffers, BuzzFeed said.

"Their nominal purpose was an oil deal; their real goal was to undermine liberal democracies and shape a new, nationalist Europe aligned with Moscow," it said.

The news site said it was "unclear whether the agreement negotiated at the Metropol hotel was ever executed, or if (Salvini's) Lega received any funding".

Savoini told AGI news agency "the League never took a cent from Russia.

"Only one thing counts: the truth. The rest is just talk," he said.

Opposition parties in Italy called immediately for an investigation.