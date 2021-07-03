Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola was stretchered off during Italy’s 2-1 win over Belgium and has reportedly ruptured his Achilles tendon and could face months out.

Sky Sport Italia reported that the influential full-back, who has starred for Italy during the European Championship this summer, suffered a serious Achilles injury in the 78th minute of the match at the Allianz Arena.

Spinazzola had just kept Romelu Lukaku out at the back, but pulled up while running minutes later, immediately pointing to the bench that he needed to be substituted, as it was clear straight away this was a serious injury.

