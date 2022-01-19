Italy’s highest court has upheld former Brazil forward Robinho’s nine-year sentence for the gang rape of a young woman, the victim’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

Judges at the Court of Cassation in Rome confirmed the sentence for the offence which dates back to January 2013, when the 37-year-old was playing for AC Milan.

Jacopo Gnocchi said that judges “deemed that the appeal filed by the player was inadmissible and that therefore the sentence is final”.

