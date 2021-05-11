Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is a doubt for Euro 2020 after his club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday said the midfielder would be out of action for “four to six weeks” with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old has suffered a “strained interior medial ligament” in his right knee, PSG said in a statement.

Italy kick off the delayed European Championship on June 11 against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Verratti will miss the rest of the domestic season in France, where PSG trail leaders Lille by three points with two Ligue 1 matches remaining and face Montpellier in the French Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

