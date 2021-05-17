Zinedine Zidane has denied already telling his players he will resign as Real Madrid coach at the end of the season.
Zidane was asked again about his future after Madrid’s 1-0 victory away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, a win that keeps them two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid heading into La Liga’s final weekend.
According to Onda Cero radio and Goal online earlier on Sunday, Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave after the team’s final game next weekend.
But Zidane said in Sunday’s post-match press conference that was not the case.
