Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted Southampton’s “amazing” rise to the top of the Premier League was “a little scary” after they earned pole position for the first time since 1988 with a 2-0 win against Newcastle on Friday.
Goals from Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong ensured Southampton finished the day at the summit of the English top-flight table for the first time since Chris Nicholl’s team 32 years ago.
It is Hasenhuttl in charge of the Saints now and the Austrian has masterminded a remarkable revival on the south-coast.
Just over a year after they were humiliated in a 9-0 thrashing by Leicester at St Mary’s, Southampton have been transformed under his leadership.
