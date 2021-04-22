After a 6,000 km voyage across the Atlantic, and lasting almost eight weeks, Maltese rower Steve Chetcuti touched down in French Guiana on Thursday.

He was one of a five-person crew, who left Portugal way back on March 1 and have had to endure all sorts of problems on their journey including strong winds, large waves, minor injuries and extreme fatigue.

"It's been brutal," he said in a Facebook live as he arrived at the end of his journey.

"But it's bee a great experience, with a great team. I'm glad to have done it and glad to have collected money for a different number of charities. I finally made it!"

As Chetcuti explained in his rare updates from the boat, much of the struggle has been mental – coping with the isolation, repetitiveness and with being away from his family for such a long period of time.

He has become the second Maltese person to row the Atlantic, joining the challenge as a way of paying tribute to his brother Michael who lost a long battle with cancer two years ago.

The team has been raising money for three charities along the route, including Hospice Malta who gave Michael and the rest of the family help and support when they needed it the most.

You can read more about Steve’s journey as well as donate through his website.

Steve Chetcuti before leaving on his mission.