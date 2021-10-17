I’ve always found it deeply unsettling how you could be going about your day with your mind full of what you deem to be big, important problems when suddenly you receive a piece of news that far overshadows everything else going on in your personal universe.

Your world suddenly cracks down the middle, and you find yourself on one side with everyone else on the other. You feel alien and displaced, the magnitude of the new issue not able to fit the restricted limits of your mind. You expect the weather to fit the occasion as it does in films. You wait for change, and if that change doesn’t come, you feel confused and angry. How can there be any growth without change?

It’s been four years since Daphne Caruana Galizia was brutally executed in her own backyard, metres away from her home. Four whole years of scandals, resignations, protests, and impossible arrests. Four years of no justice and even less change. We are stuck in a time loop that seems to be taking us backwards instead of forward.

If the situation was desperate four years ago, it’s practically on life support now. Our impartial media outlets are now being assaulted in full view, our economy is in recession, our country has been greylisted, our international reputation is in tatters, and somehow, we seem to plough on completely oblivious, motivated only by the direction in which we think the election will swing.

If the situation was desperate four years ago, it’s practically on life support now - Anna Marie Galea

It’s been four years of uprooting trees and making new roads only to be shown plans for a new metro system, four years of unanswered questions on lost mobile phones, Electrogas deals, wind farms, and healthcare concessions. Four years of remaining unable to pin any tails on their respective donkeys. Like slippery eels, there is always another loophole, another delay, another way to laugh in the face of the public.

Our justice system has been exposed for what it has been all along: a toothless, inefficient creaking relic of the past that has no business existing in a present so fraught with an opaque evil that has been allowed to fester and decay whatever it touches. Our former ministers knew this well enough. We could probably write multiple Netflix series on how to get away with fraud, money laundering, and murder.

It’s been four years of an ineffective opposition that is trying to mobilise itself but doesn’t seem to appear sure as to how to go ahead. So much of the previous party energy was spent trying to oust a man who was shrouded in his own mud-casing that it seems that now that he has been put aside, there is no energy left to do anything else. There is a sense of everything that could have reasonably been done being done.

Then again, what are you meant to do in the face of a party that remains ahead in the polls no matter what self-made dirt is uncovered? All those shady dealings, all that dirty money, all the scandals, and they remain battered yet shiny in the eyes of the adoring.

It’s been four years and we remain as stuck as ever, victims of a culture of tribalism, ignorance, and unabashed greed. We have learnt nothing; we have not grown. Our crooks are carried on shoulders; our messengers are buried in the cold earth. It’s been four years of no justice, of things being hidden in the cracks. It’s been four years.