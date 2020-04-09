A young female nurse on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 has described how it has been almost a month since she was able to hug her mother and two older brothers.

Sherehan Belama Gauci said that she had to move out of her family home after it became clear that her work in Mater Dei Hospital could endanger their lives. Since March 17, she has been living with her four nursing colleagues.

The 23-year-old told Times of Malta that it was a heart-wrenching feeling to move out, only two days before her mother’s birthday.

“I could not be there for her birthday. I ended up going to visit her a few days later to deliver her presents. I put them on the doorstep, and we stood three metres apart. I wanted to hug her.

“I call my mum after work and sometimes I go to the house and talk to her from the window.”

She said her mother had grown increasingly worried about her as the number of positive cases grew. "She knows I work with COVID and she'll tell me 'Please be careful'. I always try to calm her down."

The young nurse said this was something that many medical professionals were going through and people could help by staying indoors and appreciating the time they can have with their families.

She also posted on her Facebook account, a re-post of a frank passage from an international nurses' group, urging the public to stay at home and avoid catching the coronavirus.

Her post received over 200 shares in the last few days, as fellow healthcare workers joined in spreading the message.

"As healthcare workers, we wish that Maltese citizens will stay at home and only go out for necessary things. We just need them to stay home and that will help us."

Sherehan achieved her nursing degree and started working at Mater Dei Hospital lass than six months ago.

She said that the situation in hospital was starting to get overwhelming and it was taking its toll both mentally and physically on nurses.

Along with the hours of wearing the personal protective equipment when treating patients, there is also the emotional turmoil when delivering test results, and worry about personal safety.

“We go through a mix of emotions. You’re up when the test result comes back negative. You’re down when you have to tell them it’s positive. I’m scared and I’m sure the patient is too, but I did sign up for this job.”

Psychological support is on hand for those who need to talk, she said.

Sherehan explained how nurses had to reassure patients when they had to treat them from behind the personal protection equipment.

“For elderly patients especially, it is very uncomfortable being greeted like that. You see it in their face and we try to explain that we’re there to take care of them.”

“We have a good team and we work well. Hopefully we can contain this virus,” she said.