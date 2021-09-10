Like the three judges who conducted the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s car-bomb murder, many were dumbfounded by the inaction of the police when faced with serious allegations.

It was not only the top echelons in the police force who would not acknowledge that what looked like a duck and sounded like a duck was probably a duck. Others, such as the Malta Financial Services Authority, the Malta Gaming Authority and the Commissioner of Revenue, to mention just three entities, preferred to think it was a peacock, dazzled as they were by its colourful train.

The situation that prevailed can be attributed to dereliction of duty. The culture of impunity that prevailed was the result of collusion and conspiracy between big business or, rather, crooks in pinstriped suits, and influential people in public administration and politics. Still, they would not have been able to operate freely if those responsible for the forces of law and order did not look the other way and fail to do their constitutional duty.

Had meaningful and timely action been taken, including proper investigations, Caruana Galizia may still be alive and the country could have been saved huge embarrassment.

One would, therefore, be justified in asking ‘Why now’ in view of the string of arraignments being made. Still, better late than never.

A message is being sent that wrongdoers can try to run, even for years, but they cannot hide forever. That does not necessarily mean the individuals being taken to court are guilty as charged.

Justice must take its course and it is up to the courts to decide, based on the evidence brought before them. This, again, puts pressure on the forces of law and order, particularly the police, to ensure they have a solid case. Erring on that count at this stage would be inexcusable, suspicious and condemnable.

The present prosecutions in court for a wide array of charges, including money laundering, bribery and fraud, are also a clear admission of failures by the police at the time the allegations were made and in subsequent years.

At least in two cases involving suspected money laundering and bribery, past police commissioners declared publicly there was no sufficient evidence to sustain a prosecution.

It seems the police have somehow found the evidence they did not have then.

The facts surrounding cases like those involving Pilatus Bank and former European commissioner John Dalli always remained the same – it is only the people occupying high office, in government and elsewhere, that have changed. Irrespective of what spurred the sudden spate of arraignments and charges – whether it is the outcome of the public inquiry, the greylisting, the fact that international bodies are breathing down the government’s neck, or a new, effective police commissioner – things seem to be moving.

Now that the ball has been set rolling, Prime Minister Robert Abela must ensure the process is taken to its logical conclusion.

The courts are expected to do their duty where justice is concerned.

However, it is entirely up to him to ensure all government entities, regulatory bodies and institutions are headed by individuals who are able and willing to put the state and its people, not a political party and big business, first and foremost.

The actions being taken now may be long overdue but the prime minister must prove, in deeds not words, that what happened in the past will never be repeated.