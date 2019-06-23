The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) has revised entry criteria for its Certificate study programmes.

Previously, applicants entering a Certificate programme needed to be 16 years of age by September 30 in the year they applied in. As from this year, prospective students who will be 16 years of age by December 31, 2019 will be eligible to apply for the academic year 2019-2020.

The Institute of Tourism Studies offers Certificate programmes in Food Preparation and Service, Rooms Division, Travel and Tourism and Events, with an opportunity for study to continue their studies up to a master’s level.

Online applications are now open on - https://its.edu.mt/apply-19.html