It was inevitable that the world of sport would grind to a halt in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic. I’m acutally surprised it managed to keep going as long as it did.

But now everything has effectively been put on hold – football, Formula 1, rugby, tennis, cricket, basketball, athletics – as the world rightly focusses its attention on tackling the invisible killer in our midst.

Football, as the most popular sport on the planet, was never going to be allowed to continue. We started with postponements and matches being played behind closed doors in some countries but it was only a matter of time before a complete suspension was introduced.

Italy was, unsurprisngly, among the first countries to stop football while England followed suit on Friday when, confronted with managers and players catching the virus, it was left with no choice but to suspend itself.

So what happens now?

At the moment, English football is only officially on hold until the beginning of April, but does anyone really believe that will be long enough? I don’t.

And even if it is, will they manage to play catch-up and finish off the season? It’s got to go down as being highly unlikely.

First of all there is the European Cup, which is due to be played this summer, and if league games were to stretch into June, for example, then you would be right on top of a major tournament. And that would be undoable.

Having said that, UEFA are meeting on Tuesday, and top of their agenda is the idea of postponing their flagship tournament by a year; which would buy the English league more time to finish off.

But even in a scenario where Euro 2020 is pushed back 12 months, given the way this pandemic is unfolding I can’t see any normal football being played for a good couple of months.

The people that run football in every single country on the planet, have some tricky problems to address in the next couple of weeks

Which means the league would probably not restart before mid-June and, with close to 10 games to play, that would probably mean running till the end of July – which is pretty much when the next season starts.

Will the football authorities, players or clubs be happy with a scenario that sees them playing games for the best part of a solid year? Extremely doubtful.

Put it all togther folks and two words spring to mind: game over. It very much looks like the 2019-20 football season will be cut short in its prime.

Italian football is already contemplating accepting that they won’t be able to resume the league; which is entirely understandable considering the situation in the country. If they do take the decision to write off the season they are looking into several options to round it off, including holding a series of play-offs to decide placings, taking the current standings as final or even voiding the entire campaign.

And I can’t see England having any other choice than to follow Italy down one of those paths.

Any of those courses of action, of course, would raise a huge amount of questions. Would it be fair to promote or relegate anybody? Would Liverpool still be champions as the season was never completed? Who would take next season’s European slots? Should we strike the season from the record books and start afresh?

The problem is, obviously, whichever course of action you take you are going to annoy one heck of a lot of clubs and fans. Conclude the season as it is now and the relegated teams will go nuts, claiming they could have saved themselves. And teams like Sheffield United, who were fighting to get into Europe for the first time in their history, will be gutted that that opportunity has been taken away from them.

Then again, if you strike the season from the record books that would mean Liverpool aren’t champions, and I can’t see any way on earth that that could be considered fair.

The only real solution is to try and finish off the season but, as I said above, that is going to be complicated beyond belief unless the virus is miraculously brought under control in the next couple of weeks.

And what about the smaller clubs further down the league? They are already running at a loss and need match day income just to keep afloat. What is going to be done to ensure we don’t see dozens of clubs going out of business?

The people that run football, not just in England but in every single country on the planet, have some tricky problems to address in the next couple of weeks. Problems which could shape the future of the game.

But there is one thing we all have to keep in mind during these testing times: it’s only football.

Irrespective of what Bill Shankly may have once said, it isn’t more important than life or death...

james@findit.com.mt

Twitter: @maltablade