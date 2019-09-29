There’s a new kid in town. db Group has just proudly launched its newest addition to the ever-growing list of brands, Eventful.

Eventful has been created to focus on the entire events function of the group outlets, namely the two all-inclusive hotels, db Seabank Resort and Spa in Mellieħa and db San Antonio Hotel and Spa, Adeera Beach Complex in Mellieħa with its three outlets; Blu Beach Club, Amami and Westreme, Nine Lives in Buġibba and Hard Rock Café restaurants in St Julian’s and at the Valletta Waterfront. From indoor to outdoor locations with multiple capabilities Eventful has a wide range of restaurants, clubs, hotel and resort facilities to suit all needs.

Eventful is backed by a solid group of professionals who will give you the opportunity to free yourself from the anxiety associated with creating a successful event. This team of passionate experts have ample years of experience in hospitality, event management and planning and logistics.

More importantly, Eventful assists clients to select the right venue, food, beverages and entertainment. The enthusiastic team is ready to guide clients through the whole journey to make sure your wedding is truly eventful.

Eventful offers a wide range of services that will ensure an event can be planned and tackled under one roof, every step of the way, from the initial concept to realisation.

For weddings, Eventful can organise dream weddings with innovative, out-of-the-box ideas and tailor-made solutions.

Eventful has hit the ground running and launched its festive celebrations programme for this Christmas and New Year festivities with all-inclusive buffets, stand-up receptions and set menus in all properties offering the certainty of quality and outstanding cheer. The team at Eventful will be delighted to further discuss your special event personally. For more details and information e-mail Eventful on makeit@eventful.mt or call on 2289 1827. Visit www.eventful.mt.