Nick Kyrgios said he was “devastated” after suffering a “heartbreaking” defeat to Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Russian 27th seed Khachanov triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over the Wimbledon runner-up to make the last four at a major for the first time.

“I’m obviously devastated. But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a warrior,” said Kyrgios, who had knocked out defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev in the last-16.

“I’m just devastated. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest.

“I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.”

