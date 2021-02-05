Tonight is the big night – Europe’s most sought-after lottery, EuroMillions, is having a Superdraw with a guaranteed jackpot start of €130 Million. Read below for more information.

Drum roll, please! The most-awaited EuroMillions draw happens tonight. With a €130m Superdraw jackpot, it marks itself as the first EuroMillions Superdraw of the year. Fancy getting in the chance of scooping up the celestial win? Place your bets through Jackpot.com and you might just possibly call yourself a winner.

To win the EuroMillions jackpot, you will have to be so lucky as to match exactly with the five main numbers as well as the Lucky Stars. However, if you don’t manage to win the jackpot, there are 12 other prize tiers in which you can win a prize – therefore totalling to 13 different prize tiers in all.

Fancying giving EuroMillions a shot? First, log into your Jackpot.com account or sign up for an account. Once you’re logged in, you can visit the EuroMillions Superdraw bet page to place your bets. Choose five numbers between 1-50 and two Lucky Stars from 1-12, or go for the ‘Quick-Pick’ option to have your numbers randomly generated for you. After inputting all of your entries, you can finalize your transaction by clicking on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button.

Alternatively, you can also subscribe to EuroMillions for just €25.20 a month to never miss another single draw again. When you subscribe, you will have your EuroMillions bets automatically placed for you for each draw that occurs – which in total would be eight draws monthly since EuroMillions goes on every Tuesday and Friday. If you have a number in mind and wish to add it before a particular draw, you can do so at any time. You can also cancel your subscription whenever you desire too, as well.

There were four different EuroMillions Superdraw wins which happened last year in 2020. The first one occurred on February 7. The winning ticket was bought in Spain and the winner took home a win of €130m. The second win happened on July 7 after just one rollover, and the winner from Valladolid, Spain scooped up a win of €144m. The third one was on September 25, and it was won on the day. The anonymous winner from Valladolid, Spain won the incredible €130m jackpot. The fourth and last win of the year was a record-breaking one and it happened on December 11. After six rollovers, a ticket holder from France won the €200m jackpot. Click here for further details.

Place your EuroMillions bets before the draw goes live tonight at 9pm, and should you be the one to match exactly with the five main numbers and 2 Lucky Stars, you could possibly be the proud owner of this EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot of €130m.

Jackpot.com started in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licences in Malta, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden. Follow their Facebook page for more updates in regards to new launches, Superdraws or discounts.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.