Family members of patients at Karin Grech hospital have expressed concern at the effect of union directives on the people recovering there.

The directives have been in place since the beginning of November and nurses have been instructed not to move patients who require one-to-one care out of their beds and into their armchairs. Earlier this week, nurses were also told not to help carers wash patients.

The dispute revolves around the need to employ more carers at the hospital.

The past six weeks have marked an unpredictable parade of depression and dejection from the patients who are affected by the action, family members told Times of Malta.

Monica Buhagiar’s mother-in-law, who is 87, has been recovering at the hospital following a hip replacement.

“I come to visit her every day, and from the faces I see from the little windows outside, I know whether it’s been a good day or a bad one,” Ms Buhagiar told Times of Malta.

The patients at Karin Grech are being forgotten

“She has not been making the progress in recovery that she wants and it’s getting to her. She cries every day and feels depressed because she depends on the carers to move around. Because of the nature of the hip replacement, she’s more relaxed when she’s in the armchair and remaining in bed is making her feel weaker.

“The other patients in her room also tell us how sad remaining in bed makes them. It affects us as well; it’s like they’re in prison.”

'I don't know how long this can go on'

Ms Buhagiar said that some non-unionised carers were moving some of the patients out of their beds intermittently and patients who were moved in the morning were told not to take it for granted that they would also be moved out of bed in the afternoon.

“Despite the fact that she’s 87, mentally she’s clear as a bell and before her surgery she did everything for herself. She’s already not taking it too well and when I heard that they may stop washing the patients I was going to lose my mind,” Ms Buhagiar said.

“I have nothing against the carers and nurses, they’re very devoted and patient and they care so much for our relatives. Despite everything on Wednesday they even had a little Christmas party for the residents.

“But I don’t know for how long this can go on. I respect the fact that they obey their union directives.

“Ultimately, I think the things the union is asking for are reasonable and will ultimately benefit the patients.”

Ms Buhagiar noted that staffing in her mother-in-law’s ward had always been tight and it often meant attention to the patient’s needs, such nappy changing, had to be delayed until a staff member was available.

A man who previously spoke to Times of Malta about the situation and takes care of his elderly aunt said that directives had stretched on for too long and patients were beginning to feel overlooked in the standoff.

“I think it’s time that someone takes responsibility for this. The Health Minister is busy with his electoral campaign and the patients at Karin Grech are being forgotten,” he said.

The man said that he used to take his aunt on a daily walk but has been unable to do so for five weeks since she wasn’t being moved out of her bed.

“She’s been recovering from an operation for a long time. We’re a small family. Usually we bring her home with us, but she needed more attention and proper care. But because of what’s happening, none of the patients are motivated.”

Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses president Paul Pace said talks were ongoing. The union had given Stewart Health Care until December 31 to present written proposals that would include the employment of more carers.

“We’ve all agreed what needs to be done in principle, now it depends on the proposals we receive on paper,” he said.