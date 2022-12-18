As the old ‘adage’ says it’s never too late to start running.

Paul Commons is the perfect example of a person who put on his running shoes late in his 40s and since then he has been hooked by the sport.

For Commons long-distance running represented an opportunity to not only get back into shape, from a physical point of view, but also was beneficial to help him come out of a difficult time in his life which threatened to see him turn to alcohol to feel better.

After running his first marathon, Commons never looked back and since then he has run almost 500 marathons, including the first edition of the La Valette Marathon in February last year.

“I started running approximately seven years ago when I was around 49 years old,” Commons told the Times of Malta.

