On September 10, Ursula Von der Leyen, the President-elect of the European Commission, presented her new team to the European Parliament. Once approved, it will take over from the Juncker Commission most likely later on this year.

Malta awaits this transition as we look forward to new opportunities and responsibilities. It is in our interest that the EU is managed by an ambitious and forward-looking Commission that protects the interests of its citizens and businesses now and in the longer term. Faced by the challenges of climate change, new technologies, a daunting international environment, rapid demographic changes and a migration crisis, we need now, more than ever before, a very bold European Commission that can lead us to a secure and prosperous future.

I am convinced that this is exactly what we will get with the Von der Leyen Commission. With a combination of shrewdness, practical knowledge and good judgement, I believe that she managed to obtain the desired gender, geographic and political balance in a team equipped with the necessary competences and experience to tackle upcoming challenges and deliver on its promises.

To redress the geographic imbalance resulting from the Council’s nominees for the European Union’s top jobs, Ms Von der Leyen assigned Latvia’s Valdis Dombrovskis with two executive vice-presidents, and included three candidates from the “new” member states among the five vice-presidents: Vera Jourova (Czech Republic), Maros Sefcovic (Slovakia), and Dubravka Suica (Croatia). Moreover, Poland was handed the important agriculture portfolio, while Bulgaria was trusted with the responsibility for Innovation and Youth.

The balance is clearly there. The challenge for the President-elect now is to transform 27 Commissioners representing 27 member States into one college of Commissioners working as a team with the common, and critical, goal of delivering social justice for all while reconnecting the European Union with the people.

When presenting her team to the European Parliament, Von der Leyen set out her vision to address this challenge and to safeguard the ‘European Way of Life’. She aspires to lead a geopolitical Commission committed to sustainable policies and bold action against climate change. She believes that multilateralism and building partnerships with leading international actors are the best way to reach these objectives – and we fully embrace her vision.

The creation of the three posts of executive vice-president in the structure of the new Commission is intended to highlight Von der Leyen’s commitment to the three core objectives of climate-neutrality, digitalisation and a social market economy. Three key pillars on which Malta is fully on board and which we will support throughout the next European cycle within the Council and beyond.

In Von der Leyen’s own words, the new Commission’s structure focuses on tasks, not hierarchies, and is geared to deliver more rapidly. To this end, I very much welcome the revised and consolidated working methods of the Commission. A multi-pronged approach based on the principle that the Commission is one team with all of its members working together. Hence, all members of the Commission are equal in the decision-making process and equally accountable for the decisions they take. A high benchmark with equally high aspirations for the Europe of the future.

President-elect Von der Leyen and her team do not expect a ‘honeymoon’ on taking over office as pressing challenges lie ahead: among them are diverging priorities on the multiannual financial framework 2021-2027, unresolved issues in the eurozone, rifts over migration, trade wars, a possible economic downturn, the future relationship with the United Kingdom and the possible expansion of the Union.

The European Union is at a critical juncture and it is critical that we all pull at the same side of the wheel if we are to successfully steer towards a prosperous future.

I reiterate my commitment to support the new Commission while fully embracing its vision and strategy for the Europe of the future, while equally always protecting the national interest, in the face of the many upcoming challenges and opportunities.

Edward Zammit Lewis is Minister for European Affairs and Equality.