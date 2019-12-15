Malta Property Auctioneers is joining forces with other real estate companies in Malta and Gozo, offering more personalised exposure for properties for sale by auction. Pierre Faure writes

The market is changing and we are changing with it. It’s not a vendors’ market anymore and vendors must realise that it takes much more then a simple advert to sell their property. Better exposure and a more personalised service are necessary for anyone to sell their property at the right value in today’s type of a market and we, together with other real estate companies in Malta, are doing just that.

The concept of selling one’s property on auction is simple. No real estate company in Malta can afford to advertise each and every property that they have on their books on a weekly or daily basis but, if one had to list only a limited amount of property on each auction, then they can afford to concentrate on selling those few and later move onto the next batch.

Over the past few weeks we have signed up agreements with other real estate companies in Malta and Gozo which also believe in our concept and we are willing to share our commissions to offer our customers a better service in combining our efforts as a team in getting their property sold fast and more efficiently. Our moto is ‘Earn less but sell more’.

We have sold property of all values, starting from a small home which sold for €300,000 to, recently, a parcel of land in Paceville that sold for €12.5 million.

So whether it’s a residence or a business, we can deal with it. Let’s face it, five per cent commission is a lot of money, especially at today’s property values and so both vendors and purchasers expect to get their money’s worth. Our Partnership Programme offers just that; both have the opportunity to have a real estate agent of their choice working solely in their interest to set the necessary appointments to see the properties and to handle any offers that might want to be presented prior to or on the day of the auction.

Those wishing to find out more about our Partnership Programme and the option of buying or selling property on auction can visit maltapropertyauctioneers.com or call their preferred real estate agent.

Pierre Faure is director of Malta Property Auctioneers.