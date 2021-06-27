Jan Vertonghen said that Belgium’s focus wouldn’t just be on Cristiano Ronaldo as the Red Devils prepare to take on Portugal in a Euro 2020 last-16 showdown between two of the tournament favourites.

Ronaldo tops the scoring charts at the Euro with five goals in three group stage matches but Benfica defender Vertonghen has his eyes on the European champions’ talented attack as Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, continue their hunt for a first major international honour.

“He’s the biggest player in the history of Portugal and we have to respect that, and I respect him a lot, but tomorrow it’s not Belgium against Ronaldo, it’s Belgium against Portugal and they have a lot of good players,” said Vertonghen.

“He’s a striker who scores in nearly every match and he’s proved that many times.

