I sometimes forget that we have only been fully governing ourselves for less than 60 years, but then I open one of our news sites and I get a rude awakening. It becomes very clear that some of us seem to be making the rules as we go along, and not particularly successfully at that.

In the same week that it was discovered that a lawyer who had barely graduated was awarded a series of direct orders that amounted to over €100,000 within 12 months, another lawyer in his late 20s who used to work in the prime minister’s legal firm was appointed chairman of the Malta Gaming Authority. I am really hoping that both these people would be able to make Einstein blush in the brains department but to be honest even if they did, it probably would not make a difference.

The fact that you are willing to put such raw people in such important roles means that either you have no understanding of what the role entails, or well, something fishy is going on. While nepotism is not a new concept in Malta, we have both literally and metaphorically institutionalised it.

Who hasn’t heard the ubiquitous line: in Malta, it’s not what you know but who you know. It is the phrase that underpins and explains why the country has such a mediocrity problem. By choosing the person who is right for you but who is not best qualified for the job, you are robbing the country of an opportunity to better itself and reach its full potential. You are ensuring that standards remain low because the person chosen probably cannot do justice to their role.

The mental health card doesn’t just come out when it suits you and your party’s interests - Anna Marie Galea

A friend and I were recently discussing this. When it, for example, emerged that Justyne Caruana had given a lucrative contract to Daniel Bogdanovic although he did not seem to have the pedagogical qualifications needed, no one seemed to consider how insulting it was for everyone who had spent years studying to get further in a discipline that is already very niche.

Can you imagine sitting there on your two or three degrees after all the sacrifices made, and finding out that someone whose main asset appears to be his friendship with a minister raced straight past you to the finishing line? Everyone had a lot to say about the state of the minister’s mental health, but what of the mental health of all the people who work hard to get where they are, only to be pipped to the post by someone who is less qualified?

And since we are on the subject of mental health, I would like to kindly remind everyone that the mental health card doesn’t just come out when it suits you and your party’s interests. I have seen at least a couple of exchanges between people high up in the Labour Party and the executive chair of the Book Council, Mark Camilleri and I do not appreciate the allusions made to his mental well-being. I guess since they cannot call him ugly, fat or denounce him as a prostitute as they usually do with women, they are going to discredit the very valid points he makes by calling him mad.

You do not get to descend eagle-like to defend one minister’s mental health and then attack a private person because he dares to be vocal. Everyone would do good to remember that long after you have forgotten what you have written, the internet will remember. May better, less scandal-filled weeks lie ahead; heaven knows we need them.