Up until this week, Jurgen Klopp had my maximum respect.

Although I don’t support Liverpool, I am a great admirer of what the German has done with the club over the past few years, which has seen him gradually build one of the most effective and exciting teams in the recent history of English football.

He has already led them to Champions League glory and, this season, is finally going to bring an end to their 30 years of domestic, titleless pain. And he’s done it all with a spring in his step and a cheeky grin on his face.

But, and this is a big but, his stance on the FA Cup is wrong.

I get the fact that Liverpool have played a lot of games this season and I appreciate that they have a lot more to come. But playing the kids in his team’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury and saying he won’t even be there for the match is just not on.

He is using this replay to try and make a point – that English teams play too many games. But in doing so he is showing a high level of disrespect to the FA Cup, Shrewsbury and every other small team out there.

True, winning the FA Cup is not the glamourous achievement it once was. Nor is it particularly lucrative compared to European competition and domestic league placings.

But, in my opinion, there is something romantically special about the FA Cup that lifts it above being just another trophy. And that unique status means it is not the place for disgruntled, opinionated managers to be taking stands.

Let’s also not forget that this competition is also the lifeblood of many smaller teams. They need the FA Cup to survive, and getting rid of replays, which I suspect is Jurgen’s main objective, will not only dilute the magic of the competition but also deprive smaller teams of potential life-saving revenue.

Klopp may ultimately get what he wants, but has lost a lot of respect in the process

Earlier this season, Klopp and Liverpool essentially abstained from taking part in the League Cup when they fielded their under-11 team against Aston Villa. But that, at the time, was far more understandable considering they were also playing in the Club World Cup at the same time.

The FA Cup, however, is not the League Cup. It has tons of history and tradition behind it and fulfils a finance-generating role that is essential to the very fabric of English football.

It is, in my opinion, not a competition that deserves to be belittled and humiliated in this way. Whatever Jurgen may think about his players playing too much football, this was not the way to make his point.

By doing this he may ultimately get what he wants, but has lost a lot of respect in the process.

Inexcusable behaviour

The attack on the Manchester United’s chief executive Ed Woodward’s home last week was barbaric and disgusting.

It doesn’t matter how badly you think the man is doing in his job, there is no excuse for behaviour like that.

Discontent at the club has been brewing for a while now and it is starting to turn ugly. The chanting against Woodward and the Glazers at the last few matches has become vociferous and passionate.

But it is one thing venting your frustration from the terraces or on message boards, quite another when it turns into acts of violence.

Of course, it goes without saying that the 20 or 30 thugs who threw flares at Woodward’s house while chanting that he was “going to die” are not truly representative of Manchester United fans.

The vast majority may well be frustrated, annoyed and in a general state of despair about how their club is being run. But they wouldn’t even think of resorting to acts like these.

Sadly, however, what these people did reflects badly on the club as a whole and, by consequence, on the entire supporter base. Which is why the law-abiding majority should help the authorities track down these idiots before they do something even more stupid and tarnish the club’s name even further.

Of course, the incident itself brings up the question: is Woodward really to blame for the club’s recent failures?

Nothing particularly good has happened at Old Trafford under his leadership, true. But is it him pulling the strings and making flawed decisions or is he being forced to take that route by the owners?

I don’t think Woodward is a stupid man and he will be well aware of the club’s failings. He will also be well aware that he is the one taking much of the flack for those failings.

On that basis I’m reasonably sure he would be doing everything in his power to improve the team, make some sexy signings and placate the fans, if he could. The only reason he wouldn’t is if he is being held back from doing so.

Which means it may be time for United’s fans to cut Woodward some slack – assuming he even wants to stay in his role following this incident – and focus their anger more at the Glazers.

After all, you can’t blame the monkey for the organ grinders’ actions.

Farewell to a legend

The death of Kobe Bryant was indeed tragic, as evidenced by the incredible outpouring of shock and dismay from the sporting world over the last week.

I’m not going to pretend that I knew much about him because basketball really isn’t my sport. I knew the name, I was aware that he was rather handy on the court, but that’s about it.

However, reading all the tributes over the past few days, it is obvious that he was a massively admired player and, apparently, a rather exceptional human being on a number of levels.

Of course, what made this accident even more devastating is the people who died alongside Kobe, including his 13-year-old daughter, her friend, her friend’s mother and a number of high school teachers and coaches.

One life being prematurely snuffed out like that is tragic. Nine is truly heartbreaking.

