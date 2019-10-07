Teen drama series Gossip Girl is to get its own reboot on a new streaming service set to launch in 2020.

HBO Max has decided to move forward with one of millennials’ most-loved TV shows.

The reboot will feature 10 hours of episodes which will introduce a new group of students in the elite society of Manhattan.

This means that the stars of the show will no longer be Serena Van Der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

Deadline reports that the log line for the series is: "eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

It is not clear yet if the new show will be connected to the original one or if it will be completely different.

The executive producers of the Gossip Girl reboot will remain Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, from the original show.

At the moment there is no information about what actors will be part of the series, but the original actors are saying “never say never” to getting back into their old roles.

Blake Lively, who played Serena Van Der Woodsen in the original cast, spoke to Variety in April 2017, saying that she'd be fairly open to doing Gossip Girl with the original cast.

"It sort of all depends," Mrs Lively said. "Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it's hard work and I've got my babies, and I don't want to be away from them that much. But I've just learned in life you never say never. I'm looking to do something that I haven't done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows—if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City."

When Leighton Meester, in the series Blair Walldorf, spoke to Vanity Fair about a possible reboot back in August 2017, she seemed somewhat open to the idea of reprising her role but slightly hesitant.

“I guess I hear that [reunion talk] in fits and starts here and there, but it’s hard to say," she said. "If everyone was into it and if the timing was right, you know? I don’t want to say, ‘No, never…’”

Chase Crawford, who originally played Nate Archibald, told Digital Spy that getting all the original cast together would be hard.

"It would be very tough to get everybody on board I think because of their schedules, Penn, Leighton, Ed... They're all doing really good TV shows. It would be hard I think [to get them all together]. The reboot might come in the form of new characters. I would absolutely cameo. I'd have to!"