What would the Christmas festivities be like without the laugh-a-minute pantos? Here’s a look at the main shows being held in the coming days.

The Little Mermaid: A Panto Under the Sea

FM Theatre Productions’ The Little Mermaid is turning the Manoel Theatre into a sea full of adventure and hilarious mishaps this Christmas. Join hard-headed Ariel as she defies her father’s wishes and ventures out of the water with her forgetful fish friend Doreen in tow. The Little Mermaid promises to be a treasure trove of side-splitting humour delivered by well-known panto veterans, led by Edward Mercieca in the role of Dame Bormaljotta, Chiara Hyzler as Doreen and Tezara Saliba as dashing Prince Rubinu. They will be joined by Nicole Cassar as Ariel, in what will be her first lead role.

The Little Mermaid: A Panto Under the Sea will be staged tomorrow, from December 26-30 and January 2 to 4 at 3 and 8pm, as well as on December 23 at 8pm and on January 5 at 3pm. Tickets are available from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

Aladdin – The Original Panto

This year’s edition of the MADC’s annual panto sees veteran writer and actor Alan Montanaro back with a bang as the larger-than-life Dame. Fellow panto stalwart − and former Dame − Michael Mangion is directing the show, which has musical direction by Ryan Abela, choreography by Francesco Nicodeme and lavish costumes designed by Isabel Warrington.

MADC’s Aladdin will be performed at MFCC, Ta’ Qali on Monday, December 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 and on January 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, with matinee performances at 3pm on December 26, 28, 29 and January 4. For booking visit www.madc.com.mt.

Aladin: Pentow bil-Malti

Kumpanija Teatru Rjal’s take on the Aladdin story sees the evil Jafar planning to take over the kingdom of Asthmaba, where development and construction are the order of the day. And he is keen to destroy all trees in order to increase the sale of inhalers.

Aladin, a small-town crook, ends up embroiled in the ordeal and soon finds the magical lamp with its Genie named Dame Evgenia. The future of Asthmaba is in his hands.

The show is written by Rodney Gauci and directed by Ray Abdilla, with choreography by Clayton and Daphny from the Kinetic Dance Studio and musical direction by Conrad Briffa. It is produced by Pawlu and Joseph Testa.

Mario Cassar will star as Aladdin, Michela Galea as Jasmine, Louis Andrew Cassar as Jafar and Gauci as Dame Evgenia.

Aladin: Pentow bil-Malti is being staged at the Catholic Institute in Floriana tomorrow at 10am and 4pm, on December 26 at 2.30 and 7.30pm, on December 27 at 7.30pm, on December 28 at 7pm, on December 29 at 2 and 6.30pm, on December 30 at 7.30pm, on January 4 at 7.30pm and on January 5 at 6.30pm. For tickets, visit ktrmalta.com or call 9999 4987.

Robin u Hood

Bronk Productions are presenting their annual Christmas panto in Maltese at the University of Malta.

This year, they are adapting the legendary tale of the heroic outlaw Robin Hood.

The colourful spectacle follows the famous archer’s adventures as he ends up in a particular village inhabited by a host of quirky and mysterious characters.

The show will include dance numbers by Keith Dance Studio.

Robin u Hood is being staged at the Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, tomorrow at 4pm, on December 26 at 5pm, on December 27 and 28 at 7pm, on December 29 at 3pm, on January 4 at 7pm, on January 5 at 4pm and on January 12 at 3pm. Tickets from www.activemalta.com.

L-Imbuljuta – A Panto in the Dark

After the successful first panto in the dark, Gawgaw, held last year, Spazju Kreattiv has teamed up with Teatru Malta and Esplora to stage another panto in pitch darkness.

Titled L-Imbuljuta, it is set three days before Christmas as a single mother of one tries to figure out how she is going to pay rent for December. Could the answer lie in a warm, aromatic drink?

The multisensory adventure features crazy twists and lots of laughs, with Chucky Bartolo making his return as Dame.

The remaining performances will be held at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, today and tomorrow at 5 and 8pm, on Monday and from December 26-29 at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.