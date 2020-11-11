The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) has postponed its graduation ceremony from the traditional first Monday of December to the first half of 2021.

The institute consulted with all students expected to graduate in December and provided two possibilities - to have the graduation planned according to the health authorities guidelines, which would mean that family and friends would not be present for the ceremony - or to postpone the graduation to the first half of 2021, subject to the COVID-19 situation at the time.

The majority of students preferred the second option.

Although the graduation ceremony will be held next year, the students will still receive their certificate via Blockchain, thanks to the infrastructure the institute has in place, enabling students to have their certificate easily accessible from their IT devices online.

The Blockchain certificates are being issued in the coming days and both the blockcert and the printed certificate will be stamped with the initial graduation date, that of December 7.

Students who require transcripts for work purposes would be able to collect them from the Registrar’s Office as from December 7.