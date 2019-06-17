No need to hold your breath, grind your teeth or bite your nails any longer – the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived.

I’m not talking about the start of the Premier League, although that’s pretty darned welcome in itself. Nope, I’m referring to my Premier League predictions. The annual tradition which owes little to accuracy but a lot to a liquid lunch.

And, on that note I can’t think of a valid reason to beat around the bush so I’m going to jump right in: Liverpool are going to win the league.

Yes, I know I said the same last season. And yes, I know it didn’t quite happen. But this year it will, just you wait and see.

Jürgen Klopp’s team are now European champions, their players are a whole season more experienced and their lack of summer upheaval – no major ins or outs – means the team are already pre-gelled.

The only thing that stopped them winning the league last season was one dodgy spell when they were drawing games they should have been winning, which saw them throw away a seven-point advantage.

I don’t think Klopp is going to allow the same mistakes happen again. Whereas last season they approached some games with surprising levels of caution, I expect them to revert back to the go-for-the-jugular methodology this season and try to put games out of reach in the first 30 minutes.

Because if they can eliminate the silly results, drawing to smaller teams at home when they should be playing them off the park, there is little to stop them winning the league.

That ‘little’, of course, is Manchester City, who will have an awful lot to say about Liverpool’s chances. I have no doubt that Pep Guardiola’s team will be as powerful, destructive and tediously good as it was last season.

But, on their way to winning the league by a single point, they had their moments of frailty too, signs that will give encouragement to other pretenders to their crown.

Let’s not forget they lost four games over the course of the season, three more than Liverpool, and that should give everyone a glimmer of hope.

It will be another supremely close-run contest this year between the two main contenders. But when the final punches have been thrown and the dust settles, it will be City left ruing their missed chances. You read it here first.

And what about further down the league?

Starting with Tottenham Hotspur, despite their manager ’s constant stream of tantrums, threats and complaints, the fact that they have at least started buying players, combined with the feel-good factor of their new stadium should be enough to secure them third.

Having said that, I suspect that one way or another this will be Mauricio Pochettino’s last year with Spurs, and that might not be a bad thing for everyone concerned.

Chelsea, however, won’t be joining them in the Champions League slots. A combination of a novice manager, an Eden Hazard-sized hole in their squad and their transfer ban is going to make this a tricky season.

They will still do reasonably well, and may win a bit of domestic silverware, but I suspect there won’t be a top-four slot with their name it come next May. That may not bother Frank Lampard too much as he is unlikely be judged until next season.

Which brings me to the team that will take fourth spot – Arsenal. I realise not many people will agree with me on this but I believe that in Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe the Gunners now have the firepower to blast their way into the top four.

Even though Arsene Wenger has long gone they still seem determined not to address their defensive issues – signing David Luiz is proof of that. And their midfield is going to miss Aaron Ramsey.

But that three-pronged attack is awesome and formidable in equal measure and will blow away many teams in a ‘we-willscore-more-than-you’ fashion. Enough teams, in fact, to secure them fourth spot.

As far as Manchester United are concerned I’ve found it hard to decide whether Ole Gunnar Solskjær is going to be a hero or suffer from heroic failure. Ultimately, however, I suspect it will be closer to the latter.

I admire what he is trying to do at Old Trafford and his selfbelief is commendable, but I think he is a little bit out of his depth, especially considering the mess of a team he took over.

I could be wrong, and in some ways I hope I am, but I don’t see this being more than an interim season for United with Ole eventually replaced by a more experienced manager. So sixth for them is pretty respectable under the circumstances.

As far as the top section of the table is concerned, I have Everton down as my dark horses for the season – the one team that could defy predictions and logic and do something remarkable.

Signing Moise Kean from Juventus was a potentially inspired move which could turn out to be the deal of the transfer window. I’ve got them down as seventh but I genuinely wouldn’t be totally surprised if they had a good run at the top four.

Then we get to what I call the middle teams – Leicester City, Watford, Southampton, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers. I don’t expect this bunch to be threatening top or bottom this season, which will be a letdown for some and a relief for others.

And that brings me to the relegation battle, which, considering my own team are everyone’s favourites for the drop, is a fight I am going to have to watch closely.

As I see it there are five teams in the mix for some Championship downtime come 2020: Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Aston Villa.

Well I think Villa have spent too much money on too many players, as I have mentioned before, while Norwich have spent hardly anything on anyone. Two extremes which rarely work, and on that basis I can see them both struggling before ultimately losing their battle against the drop.

Which leaves three teams scrambling to avoid the final relegation slot.

Newcastle have a manager who is vastly experienced in relegation battles – winning and losing them. Steve Bruce may be unpopular with the fans, although not as unpopular as the owner, but he isn’t stupid and knows what it means to be fighting for your life at the bottom of the league. And that experience, plus a few surprisingly good signings, will just about keep them up.

Which leaves it down to Sheffield United or Brighton. I can see why everyone thinks United will be heading down to the second tier – the squad that got promotion was not glamorous or spectacular.

However, they have a brilliant manager who has bought several young and hungry players to compliment a squad where the levels of team spirit and togetherness are legendary.

That ability to get players to perform as more than the sum of their parts is why I think they will scrape survival.

Sorry about that Brighton. Nothing personal of course, but if it comes down to you or us, it’s going to have to be you.

So there you have it. My final table for you to cut out, keep and post back to me at the end of the season when it pans out entirely differently.

Although I will say this, at least by predicting Sheffield United will stay up I have proved once and for all that I don’t make predictions just so the opposite comes true.

If I’ve jinxed any of the other 19 teams this year, I’ve jinxed my own too…

Premier League table in May 2020

1. Liverpool

2. Manchester City

3. Spurs

4. Arsenal

5. Chelsea

6. Manchester United

7. Everton

8. Wolves

9. Leicester

10. Bournemouth

11. West Ham

12. Southampton

13. Watford

14. Burnley

15. Crystal Palace

16. Newcastle

17. Sheffield United

18. Brighton

19. Aston Villa

20. Norwich