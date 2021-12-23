Christmas cheer is back at Teatru Manoel as the cast of The Twits go through their final paces for this vibrant stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s seminal story set to open on Boxing Day.

Produced by Teatru Manoel and created by Masquerade Malta, The Twits promises pure slapstick family fun in a wonderfully wild production packed with music, dance and drama.

The Twits will be performed at Teatru Manoel, Valletta, on December 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. The show is suitable for children aged six and above and is staged in-line with all current COVID-19 protocols. Book tickets at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, call on 2124 6389 or e-mail on bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt.