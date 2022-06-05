Rafael Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya said Saturday he has no worries over the Spaniard’s physical condition ahead of his 14th French Open final by emphasising: “It’s Roland Garros and he’s Rafa Nadal!”

Nadal takes on Casper Ruud on Sunday with a 14th Paris title in sight and a 22nd Grand Slam crown.

Should he win, the 36-year-old will become the oldest ever men’s champion at Roland Garros.

“We rely on the experience factor, on Rafa’s game. Here, it’s Roland Garros and he’s Rafa Nadal!” said Moya.

Nadal has been on court for over 11 hours in his last three rounds to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and an injury-hit Alexander Zverev.

He arrived at the tournament unsure if he would be able to play after suffering a recurrence of a chronic left foot injury which has plagued him throughout his career.

