The Institute for Tourism Studies said Monday its intake of full-time students for the new academic year is 22.2% higher than last year's, reaching a record 788.

The biggest increase has been in bachelor and master’s degree programmes, which now have 316 students. Newly-launched programmes such as the Diploma in Climate Friendly Travel, the Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management and the Preparatory Course for the Bachelor in Culinary Arts were also well received, with 61 applications spread across the three programmes.

The institute said a quarter of its students are foreign, representing 67 countries. Some of these students will be following their lectures online, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Minister for Tourism, Julia Farrugia Portelli attended the official opening of the academic year and welcomed the students. In an address, she highlighted the importance of quality tourism.

The students were also greeted by ITS chairman Carlo Micallef, CEO Pierre Fenech and student council president Chris Mercieca.